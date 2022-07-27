An overnight burglary at a Seattle jewelry store may have cost the store hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry, according to the store owner.

At around 3:40 a.m. on July 27, two people used a truck to back into the store on the 1600 block of First Avenue in Seattle.

The store owner told KIRO 7 News there had been three or four burglary attempts this year - including last weekend, when there was a burglary attempt, which was why the store installed a new door.

Smash-and-grab at Seattle jewelry store; total loss in the hundreds of thousands

The owner said surveillance video showed two fully covered-up thieves stealing items for about six minutes.

The truck was left at the scene and the thieves left in another vehicle.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department.

