ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Smash-and-grab at Seattle jewelry store; total loss in the hundreds of thousands

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

An overnight burglary at a Seattle jewelry store may have cost the store hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry, according to the store owner.

At around 3:40 a.m. on July 27, two people used a truck to back into the store on the 1600 block of First Avenue in Seattle.

The store owner told KIRO 7 News there had been three or four burglary attempts this year - including last weekend, when there was a burglary attempt, which was why the store installed a new door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4frj_0guwS2cO00
Smash-and-grab at Seattle jewelry store; total loss in the hundreds of thousands

The owner said surveillance video showed two fully covered-up thieves stealing items for about six minutes.

The truck was left at the scene and the thieves left in another vehicle.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

Rogelio Zepeda
3d ago

Police should watch closely... I' ll give them a clue ... "Pawn Shop". They are heading to Pawn Shop, the easy way to get $$$ Cash $$$. Good luck 😁😂 !!!

Reply(1)
4
serenity now
2d ago

it is so sad the criminals are driving out the good citizens to create a hell for those who can leave....with the support of Seattle city council. Soon the will eat each OTHER alive. Then it becomes .....Detroit. And the feeding goes on and on and on.

Reply
2
1NewAfrican
3d ago

Blame the "proud boys"...this is their motive operandi ! By the way , people that are affected with the "sticky finger" syndrome...need their hands amputated !

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Total Loss#Cox Media Group#First Avenue#Kiro 7 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
121K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy