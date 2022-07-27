Who Is Google Co-Founder, Sergey Brin?

Sergey Brin is the co-founder of Google and former president of the search engine's parent company, Alphabet. Brin, 48, a billionaire worth over $90 billion dollars, founded Google when he was 25 years old while in grad school with a fellow student, Larry Page.

Despite his accomplishments, Brin has been recently implicated in a scandal involving his wife, Nicole Shanahan (with whom Brin filed for divorce in January), and his friend and fellow billionaire, Elon Musk. In late July 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported Musk and Shanahan were romantically involved, although both parties have denied the reports.

Who is Sergey Brin?

Sergey Brin is an entrepreneur, computer scientist, and businessman. Originally from Russia, Brin was born in 1973 and moved to the United States with his family at the age of six. Brin and his family gained American citizenship in 1979. He attended the University of Maryland for undergrad, and then went to Stanford for a PhD in computer science, where met his Google co-founder, Larry Page.

Brin and Page founded Google in 1998, which eventually went public in 2004. In 2015, Google began trading as the newly founded parent company Alphabet, where Brin served as president before stepping down in 2019.

Who is Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan?

Nicole Shanahan is the second wife of Sergey Brin. She is an entrepreneur, lawyer, philanthropist and tech founder of the company ClearAccessIP. Shanahan is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound in Washington State and Santa Clara University in California where she received her JD. Shanahan is currently an attorney and research fellow at CodeX, the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics.

Brin and Shanahan were married on November 7, 2018. The two separated on December 15, 2021, and Brin filed for divorce on January 4, 2022.

While The Wall Street Journal reported that an affair with Musk was the cause for the divorce, both Shanahan and Musk have openly denied the allegations. Shanahan's attorney Bryan Freedman, most recently told the New York Post that the allegations are "not only an outright lie but also defamatory."

Where is Sergey Brin today?

According to Forbes, Brin is reportedly funding a high-tech airship project. While he is no longer president of Alphabet, he remains a controlling shareholder and board member. He has two children with his first wife and one child with Shanahan.

What is Sergey Brin's net worth?

Sergey Brin has a net worth of about 92.1 billion, according to Forbes, which, as of July 2022, makes him the ninth richest person in the world.