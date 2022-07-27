ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee players who signed contracts following 2022 MLB draft

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.

The 2022 MLB draft was 20 rounds. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello served as a Major League Baseball Network analyst during the first round.

10 student-athletes on the Vols’ 2022 roster were selected during the MLB draft.

  • OF Drew Gilbert – Houston Astros – First Round – No. 28 Overall
  • OF Jordan Beck – Colorado Rockies – First Round (Competitive Balance Round A) – No. 38 Overall
  • RHP Blade Tidwell – New York Mets – Second Round – No. 52 Overall
  • 3B Trey Lipscomb – Washington Nationals – Third Round – No. 84 Overall
  • RHP Ben Joyce – Los Angeles Angels – Third Round – No. 89 Overall
  • LHP Will Mabrey – Arizona Diamondbacks – Sixth Round – No. 168 Overall
  • 2B Jorel Ortega – Minnesota Twins– Sixth Round – No. 174 Overall
  • OF Seth Stephenson – Detroit Tigers– Seventh Round – No. 207 Overall
  • RHP Mark McLaughlin – Chicago White Sox– Seventh Round – No. 221 Overall
  • SS Cortland Lawson – Washington Nationals – 14th Round – No. 411 Overall

Tennessee (57-9, 25-5 SEC) won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular season and tournament championships in 2022.

Below is a tracker of Tennessee players who have signed MLB contracts.

Jordan Beck

Cortland Lawson

Mark McLaughlin

Will Mabrey

Blade Tidwell

Drew Gilbert

Ben Joyce

Seth Stephenson

Trey Lipscomb

