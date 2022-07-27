Tennessee players who signed contracts following 2022 MLB draft
The 2022 Major League Baseball first-year player draft took place July 17–19 in Los Angeles, California.
The 2022 MLB draft was 20 rounds. Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello served as a Major League Baseball Network analyst during the first round.
10 student-athletes on the Vols’ 2022 roster were selected during the MLB draft.
- OF Drew Gilbert – Houston Astros – First Round – No. 28 Overall
- OF Jordan Beck – Colorado Rockies – First Round (Competitive Balance Round A) – No. 38 Overall
- RHP Blade Tidwell – New York Mets – Second Round – No. 52 Overall
- 3B Trey Lipscomb – Washington Nationals – Third Round – No. 84 Overall
- RHP Ben Joyce – Los Angeles Angels – Third Round – No. 89 Overall
- LHP Will Mabrey – Arizona Diamondbacks – Sixth Round – No. 168 Overall
- 2B Jorel Ortega – Minnesota Twins– Sixth Round – No. 174 Overall
- OF Seth Stephenson – Detroit Tigers– Seventh Round – No. 207 Overall
- RHP Mark McLaughlin – Chicago White Sox– Seventh Round – No. 221 Overall
- SS Cortland Lawson – Washington Nationals – 14th Round – No. 411 Overall
Tennessee (57-9, 25-5 SEC) won the Southeastern Conference East division for the second consecutive season, the league regular season and tournament championships in 2022.
Below is a tracker of Tennessee players who have signed MLB contracts.
