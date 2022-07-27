ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

Pickerington North High School student dies after drowning incident

By WSYX Staff
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Pickerington, OH
Education
Pickerington, OH
Sports
City
Pickerington, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Drowning#Highschoolsports#Grace Ministries#Lakeview Junior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy