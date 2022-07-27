Jets love what they see from Mekhi Becton, announce he will be team's RT

Mekhi Becton is off the PUP list, is at Jets training camp, and looking to be much closer to game shape than he was during minicamp.

But he will not be at his old position when the season starts.

Head coach Robert Saleh raved about Becton’s progress on Wednesday, but said that George Fant, who filled in last year when Becton injured his knee, will be the team’s starting right tackle, and Becton will shift over to left tackle.

Saleh did add that Becton’s days at left tackle “aren’t over,” but it seems like there won’t be a competition at the position heading into the season.

“I’m not gonna get too much into the weight, but he got himself into football shape,” Saleh said of Becton. “He's a gifted athlete, he's a gifted man. I'm really excited about the direction he's going.

“He definitely took a good step forward.”

Becton doesn’t seem bothered by the news, and is instead just happy to have a spot on the offensive line and to have the next month to get acquainted with the left side of the line.

“Don’t really matter to me,” Becton said. “I just gotta change my technique up. As long as I'm on the field, it don't really matter to me.”

