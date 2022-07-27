Suspect arrested, two at large in home burglary near Santa Rosa

Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect and are looking for two others in connection with a home burglary Tuesday south of Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at about 8:15 a.m., when a homeowner called 911 to report an active burglary captured by a surveillance camera at his home in the 4200 block of Petaluma Hill Road, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Three people fled the home when a deputy arrived, officials said.

Nothing had been stolen, according to Valencia. He said power to the home had been cut.

Authorities surrounded the area and found a man they suspected was involved with the burglary in a tree less than a half mile from the home.

Jarred Esquiro, 34, who Valencia described as a homeless Rohnert Park resident, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools and causing damage to a power line. His bail was set at $50,000.

Detectives identified two other suspects and were looking for them Wednesday, Valencia said.

