Michael Owen of Santa Rosa dies unexpectedly: Actor, realtor, ‘special dad’ was 68

Rummaging through her dad’s old trunk, Molly Owen found letters and photos, and an envelope full of swimming medals from his Arizona boyhood.

But the memento that triggered her tears following the recent death of her father, Michael Owen of Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood, was a book she’d given him decades earlier, titled “101 Ways to Be a Special Dad.”

What made her emotional, she said, was the realization that “he basically did all those things. And I know not all Dads are like that.”

Michael Owen died July 14, at the age of 68. He’d finished a workout at his beloved Fountaingrove Club and was resting on a chair, overlooking the pool, when he suffered an apparent heart attack. Despite 10 minutes of CPR administered by three people, including his close friend Scott Butler, manager of the club’s athletic center, Owen couldn’t be revived. Molly Owen said that her father had a pacemaker.

He is survived by Nancy (Clay) Owen, his wife of 38 years, and their children Matthew, Bradley and Molly. He also leaves behind his brother, Bruce Owen, and Bruce’s wife, Shelli; his sisters Brenda Kubica and Mary Beth Jones; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Peter and Michelle Codding, Jim and Diana Codding and Nancy Codding.

Those who knew Owen found it fitting that he passed away following a bout of physical exertion. Into a remarkably active life he crammed sky diving, abalone diving, open-water swimming — he’d swum from Alcatraz to San Francisco — fishing, running, target shooting, snow- and water-skiing, and martial arts. A black belt in taekwondo, he hung a heavy bag in the garage and taught his children the basics of self-defense.

At various times in his life Owen also rode motorcycles, wrote poetry, played guitar, teamed with Nancy for swing dancing and tended to his garden. His catalog of interests and avocations reflected a boundless energy and abiding curiosity — a determination, like Thoreau on Walden Pond, “to suck out all the marrow from life.”

A proud member of the Screen Actors Guild, he appeared in many commercials, including spots for Coors, Pizza Hut and MCI. Owen also worked on various movies and TV shows, including the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

“He was really into the Hollywood thing, and had all these great stories about meeting John Travolta, and the Presleys — all this fun stuff,” said Molly.

Living in Phoenix in his 20s, Molly recounted, her father picked up some jewelry-making skills. After her house burned in the Tubbs Fire, along with the homes of many other friends, he made pieces of jewelry for them from copper and silver salvaged from the rubble of their properties.

A successful real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Realty, he teamed with Molly in recent years. “We’re a Daughter/Father team and our goal is to make your experience the very best possible,” proclaimed the copy in their thumbnail bio on Homes.com.

Previously, he’d been a vice president of operations at the 101 Casino in Petaluma for many years — a job that inspired his son Brad to become a professional poker player. Brad Owen is now a well known influencer in the poker world, with more than 600,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. Matthew Owen edits the videos for his brother’s channel, in addition to editing other poker channels and websites.

For the last 18 years Michael was a fixture at the Fountaingrove Club’s athletic center, where he took exercise, scratched his formidable social itch, and was widely known as “the Mayor of Fountaingrove.”

“He was the guy who would come up and talk to you while you were running uphill on the treadmill,” said Butler, manager of the athletic center.

“I’d be walking to some important meeting and he’d stop me in my tracks to talk. And then later, I was always glad he stopped me. He told wonderful stories, and had a bunch of great jokes.”

Asked if he could share any of those jokes, Butler replied, with a laugh, “None that are appropriate.”

The club “is in mourning” in the wake of Owen’s passing, said Butler. “He connected with so many people. He touched a lot of lives.”

Friends are invited to attend Owen’s memorial service on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Star of the Valley Church in Oakmont, 545 White Oak Drive, Santa Rosa.

