ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

NFL Receiver John Metchie III Joining Fight Against Cancer

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35e3ah_0guwJEsO00

Cancer is the No. 2 reason people die in America each year, according to medicalnews.com and healthline.com, among others.

Recently it was announced that former Alabama wide receiver and current Houston Texans player John Metchie III has Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). It’s heartbreaking to hear that news. It’s also a reminder that it can happen to anyone.

Even with helping the Crimson Tide to scorch defenses last year to the tune of 96 receptions, 1,142 yards, 11.9 yard average and eight touchdowns, Metchie is still human.

Even despite his elite abilities as the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, ACP certainly does not care. That’s for sure.

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban offered a few thoughts about Metchie soon after the news broke.

Metchie is an example of just how quickly life can turn. People should keep that in mind every time they turn on the television or head to a game. It’s just that, a game. Enjoy every moment, but know what’s most important.

Very few families in America are not hit by cancer at some point. The person reading this may have cancer. Perhaps one of their parents, or another relative. Whatever the case, it’s a dreadful disease for us all.

As someone that’s seen Cancer bring life to an end to multiple family members, my personal thoughts and prayers go out to Metchie and those closest to him. My grandfather, in fact, died from a long battle with Leukemia. It was hard seeing him like that. Those types of situations bring us back to reality.

We all love college football but it’s not the most vital aspect of what keeps us going. That would be family, friends and those that are most important to each of us.

Here’s to Metchie beating cancer and once again playing the game he loves and the sport we all like to watch. Good luck to Metchie and get well soon.

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
City
Houston, AL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#College Football#Texans#American Football#Acute Promyelocytic#Acp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
924
Followers
779
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy