Need a ride on Election Day? CATA is offering free rides to the polls

By Jared Weber, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
If you're on your way to vote, rides from the Capital Area Transportation Authority are free Tuesday.

CATA will offer no-cost rides across its entire system for the primary election Aug. 2, including its paratransit services, according to a press release. However, advance-reservation services — such as Spec-Tran, Rural Service and Redi-Ride — must be scheduled by the close of business Aug. 1.

"No identification (is) required," the release said. "For fare-free boarding, riders should simply inform their driver that they wish to vote."

On this year's ballot are contests for members from both branches of the Michigan Legislature (the state House of Representatives and state Senate), as well as local candidates and ballot proposals. The state adopted new legislative maps this year, so if you are unsure which state legislative or local districts you vote in, you can enter your home address and obtain a sample ballot when you visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

