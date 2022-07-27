Petoskey school board enters superintendent contract negotiations

PETOSKEY — The hunt for the next superintendent for the Public Schools of Petoskey is coming to a close, as the district's board of education has entered contract negotiations with their lone finalist candidate.

The school board offered Dr. Jeffrey Leslie the job after his second interview on Tuesday, July 26. The interview, which was open to the public, was attended by an estimated 50 interested parents and staff members. Earlier that day, Leslie toured the district facilities and learned more about the programming within Petoskey schools.

According to a press release, Leslie currently holds the position of superintendent at New Buffalo Area Schools and has previously served as a principal, assistant principal and teacher in his career. He received a Bachelor of Science in secondary mathematics education from Purdue University, a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Doctor of Philosophy in educational leadership from Western Michigan University.

Leslie's hiring follows a search by the district that included input from the community, faculty and staff. The school board reviewed survey results, applications, supporting documents and conducted interviews, along with a school district visitation, during the hiring process.

In total, 10 people applied for the position and the board ultimately interviewed three candidates in the first round. Leslie was the only candidate invited for a second round interview.

John Scholten of the Michigan Leadership Institute, and a former Petoskey superintendent, facilitated the hiring process. While doing a background check on Leslie, board president Mary Ling said Scholten did not find a single negative comment.

“He called board members, past principals, the ISD superintendent and neighboring superintendent and he only got positive feedback from them,” said Ling.

Ling added the consensus from the interview was that Leslie was a “really good listener and a collaborative leader.”

During Leslie’s interview on July 26 he described the importance of giving teachers an opportunity to speak and of wanting them to be involved in coming up with solutions for the district.

He also said he got into the education field because he likes helping people and finds it rewarding, describing the term integrity as “doing the right thing whether anybody is watching or not” and “treating people the way you want to be treated.”

When asked how he will grow the administration knowing the existing problems, Leslie replied with, “a lot of listening and letting them know I’m here to help” while also being patient and calm as they find solutions.

After the interview, the board of education voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with Leslie.

Ling said she called Leslie Tuesday night and told him the board wanted to enter into negotiations and “he was very excited.”

If finalized, Leslie would become just the seventh superintendent for the Public Schools of Petoskey over the last 98 years. Ling said there is not a set timeline for the contract negotiations.

The district's previous superintendent, Chris Parker, resigned in May after a report found 90 percent of district staff believed the culture to be “broken.” An evaluation also concluded that Parker had been “minimally effective” in his role as superintendent.

Petoskey Middle School Principal Jon Wilcox has been serving as acting superintendent since Parker's resignation.

Ling said she and the board wanted to acknowledge Wilcox's efforts during this process.

“He accepted the board's request to step in and take over and has been doing a wonderful job,” she said.

Subscribe:Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com