ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Truck driver plummets into ravine at Big Bend National Park, Texas officials say

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Park rangers and border patrol agents rescued a truck driver who plummeted into a ravine at Texas’ Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 27, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official.

The trucker drove half a mile off-road before crashing his big rig into the ravine, just a short distance away from the national park’s main visitor center , Sean McGoffin, chief patrol agent for the Big Bend Sector, said on Twitter.

A USBP facility is also located nearby.

Photos taken near the scene show park rangers and border agents carrying the driver out of the ravine on a stretcher.

It’s not clear why the trucker drove so far from the roadway.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital “for observation,” McGoffin said.

Officials did not comment on the condition of the driver.

Semi crashes into home and kills 8-month-old boy, Wisconsin cops say

Stolen Jeep slams into tree during chase, killing 2 accused carjackers, Texas cops say

7-year-old killed when tree crashes onto family’s tent in Great Smoky Mountains

Out-of-control pickup truck smashes all the way through Illinois home, photos show

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Bend National Park#Park Rangers#Truck Drivers#U S Border Patrol#Traffic Accident#The Big Bend Sector#Usbp#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
8K+
Followers
572
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy