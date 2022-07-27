Truck driver plummets into ravine at Big Bend National Park, Texas officials say

Park rangers and border patrol agents rescued a truck driver who plummeted into a ravine at Texas’ Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 27, according to a U.S. Border Patrol official.

The trucker drove half a mile off-road before crashing his big rig into the ravine, just a short distance away from the national park’s main visitor center , Sean McGoffin, chief patrol agent for the Big Bend Sector, said on Twitter.

A USBP facility is also located nearby.

Photos taken near the scene show park rangers and border agents carrying the driver out of the ravine on a stretcher.

It’s not clear why the trucker drove so far from the roadway.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital “for observation,” McGoffin said.

Officials did not comment on the condition of the driver.

