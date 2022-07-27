United Way offers flood cleanup assistance, damage assessment. Here’s who to call

Homes and vehicles in the 6700 block of Mary Ave. in East St. Louis were flooded as water rose quickly in the area near the Harding ditch. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

The United Way of Greater St. Louis is keeping track of flood damage experienced in the metro-east and St. Louis regions following Tuesday’s record rainfall and flooding.

In addition, it also may be a source for assistance in cleanup and damage assessment.

Those who have been impacted by property damage are asked to call the United Way at 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 to report to register their information.

According to a release, it has partnered with the Red Cross to collect information from those who need cleaning supplies and other assistance.