House Democrats punt plan to bring up police funding bill and assault weapon ban

T op Democrats in the House have scrapped plans to bring a police funding bill and legislation aimed at implementing an assault weapon ban to the floor before Congress breaks for its August recess, a source confirmed to the Washington Examiner .

The push for the law enforcement-related measure comes as front-line Democrats look for a win to tout in swing districts as they head back home to campaign ahead of November’s midterm elections. Republicans have repeatedly attacked Democrats, accusing them of being weak on crime and attempting to link vulnerable members to messaging in support of the “defund the police” movement.

'YOU CAN’T BE PRO-INSURRECTION AND PRO-COP': BIDEN RIPS TRUMP TO BLACK LAW ENFORCEMENT

While President Joe Biden called for lawmakers to pass funding to hire thousands of new officers last week, the legislation was met with pushback from progressive lawmakers, who argue that the proposal could alienate far-left members of the Democratic base.

It remained unclear on Wednesday whether leaders had the votes for the assault weapons ban to pass, with the legislation unlikely to garner much bipartisan support.

Democratic leaders are continuing to advocate the bills as they fight to attract suburban women voters, a demographic that is expected to play a key role in which party takes the majority in November.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Punchbowl News that the “recognition that we have to come back for reconciliation has made our plans a little bit different” when asked about punting the bill.

Multiple sources confirmed to the Washington Examiner that lawmakers are likely to be back for a handful of days in August despite being scheduled to be out.