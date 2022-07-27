Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide

people.com
Guest
2d ago
this is so sad but I wouldn't have drove and ran into a business I would've had tj3 cops on the phone and drove to the police station. I've been chased by a pr3dator in a vehicle before, in Las Vegas. I drove to the closest place I knew had armed police . but you never know the thought process in a panic like that or if he'd already shot at her vehicle. she potentially endangered other ppls lives going into a business like that.
Christopher Gilliard
2d ago
That's just totally messed up. Now their children are without their parents because he was too weak to control his actions.
I Am Telling You The Truth
2d ago
I wonder if he had issues from military service. This is so sad that not only did he kill himself but also his wife. My goodness! You never know when people are not okay
