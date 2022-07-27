ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program

By Jeremiah Poff
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
HippieW!tch
2d ago

if the left wants to keep using tax money for government programs that only support the left ideas, can conservatives stop paying taxes?

paw ?
2d ago

Didn’t the fda started the baby formula crisis? Now, Biden wants to black mail schools to feed kids lunches. The democrats had 50 years to codify abortion and failed.

Bionica In Pielexia
1d ago

a child requiring free lunches should get free lunches. Doesn't matter what they identify as. 🤷‍♀️ It used to be based on the parents income & should probably stay that way.

