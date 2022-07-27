ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Fort Bragg staff sergeant, deputies say

By Chloe Rafferty, Dolan Reynolds, Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a homicide investigation in Moore County, according to a Moore County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday around 3:28 a.m., Moore County deputies were told about a shooting during a large gathering at Primrose Path in Pinebluff.

Responding deputies arrived and identified Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville, who was pronounced dead on the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Girl dies after tree falls on tent in Great Smokey Mountains

A woman and another man were airlifted to a hospital. Two others were also wounded, deputies said. Wright’s mother was among those who were injured in the shooting, family members said.

Wright was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army and was currently a staff sergeant based at Fort Bragg, his sister told CBS 17 .

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25, of Greensboro.

Williams was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

He is in the Moore County Detention Center with no bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to contact the MCSO at 910-947-2931 or provide information through the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 910-947-4444.

Comments / 8

Mad Mex
3d ago

so sad , rest in paradise 🙏 thank you for your service and sacrifice, and to the thug , I pray you spend the rest of your life behind bars !!

Reply
5
Bookie Murray
2d ago

r.i.p Dad, soldier son brother Uncle friend makes no sense people.get a job if u want money or anything but to take someone life over something so petty it's not call for we gotta do better as humans that man should be eating dinner with his family my heart' goes out to his family May God 🙏bless the whole family in this time of grieve 😭😭😭

Reply
2
