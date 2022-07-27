ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Man who fled from a corrections job into Georgia returned to Houston Co.

By Aaron Dixon
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJApt_0guw7GtB00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan inmate who escaped from authorities earlier this summer is back in the Houston County Jail.

More News from WRBL

James Norton was scheduled to return to community corrections from his job at Dothan Canvas Products on June 22nd, and as of June 24th, they considered him to have escaped custody.

Last week, Norton was arrested by deputies in Grady County, Georgia.

Alabama: Naked woman wielding hand saws arrested, Dothan police say

A Georgia official says Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road he is charged with second-degree escape.

Norton is also facing first-degree receiving of stolen property, where court records indicate he had a stolen 2014 Nissan Maxima.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
State
Georgia State
City
Houston, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Co#Dothan Canvas Products#Nissan Maxima#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy