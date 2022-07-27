Man who fled from a corrections job into Georgia returned to Houston Co.

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan inmate who escaped from authorities earlier this summer is back in the Houston County Jail.

More News from WRBL

James Norton was scheduled to return to community corrections from his job at Dothan Canvas Products on June 22nd, and as of June 24th, they considered him to have escaped custody.

Last week, Norton was arrested by deputies in Grady County, Georgia.

A Georgia official says Norton was arrested at a home on Elkins Road he is charged with second-degree escape.

Norton is also facing first-degree receiving of stolen property, where court records indicate he had a stolen 2014 Nissan Maxima.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.