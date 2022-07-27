Report on Snake River dams commissioned by Inslee, Murray will be delayed
A report that could push Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray to officially support breaching the four lower Snake River dams will be a few weeks to a month late.
The final version of the Lower Snake River Dams: Benefit Replacement Report was scheduled to be unveiled at the end of July. A draft that was released in June found breaching the dams as a means to recover Snake River salmon and steelhead could cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion.
