Washington State

Report on Snake River dams commissioned by Inslee, Murray will be delayed

By Eric Barker Of The Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9XvZ_0guw79nL00
Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near in 2019. The dam is one of four between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities that allows for tug-and-barge transportation of wheat and other commodities. Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

A report that could push Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray to officially support breaching the four lower Snake River dams will be a few weeks to a month late.

The final version of the Lower Snake River Dams: Benefit Replacement Report was scheduled to be unveiled at the end of July. A draft that was released in June found breaching the dams as a means to recover Snake River salmon and steelhead could cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion.

