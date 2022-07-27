Report on Snake River dams commissioned by Inslee, Murray will be delayed

Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near in 2019. The dam is one of four between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities that allows for tug-and-barge transportation of wheat and other commodities. Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

A report that could push Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray to officially support breaching the four lower Snake River dams will be a few weeks to a month late.

The final version of the Lower Snake River Dams: Benefit Replacement Report was scheduled to be unveiled at the end of July. A draft that was released in June found breaching the dams as a means to recover Snake River salmon and steelhead could cost between $10.3 billion and $27.2 billion.