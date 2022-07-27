ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert: 'I'll be ready Week 1'

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Among the many big offseason moves made by the Miami Dolphins was the March signing of former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. The 30-year-old is coming off of a lost 2021 season in which he suffered a season-ending knee injury early in Week 1, but Mostert is confident in his recovery heading into the new campaign.

Only days before he landed with his newest team, it was reported that Mostert was "making a full recovery" from his injury.

After signing as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Mostert was cut from the team after the preseason. He then bounced between the practice squads and active rosters of five teams (including the Dolphins) over the next year, playing 13 games but failing to record any carries.

The Purdue product broke out with the Niners in 2019, going for a team-high (and career-best) 772 rushing yards and team-high eight rushing touchdowns as well, while tying with Tevin Coleman for the team-lead in carries with 137. Mostert also added 14 receptions for 180 yards and two receiving touchdowns that year, but was limited to eight contests in 2020.

