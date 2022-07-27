Cam Heyward responds to Ben Roethlisberger's comments about Steelers players

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward was taken aback by Ben Roethlisberger's comments about the team. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is none too happy with Ben Roethlisberger at the moment.

The newly retired quarterback spoke at length in a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette interview about how he thinks the NFL has changed and how players — particularly younger in-coming players — have taken on more of a "me first" mentality. Heyward clearly doesn't agree.

"It looks as though we are looked at as selfish players, and I don't think that's the point," Heyward, 33, said on his "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast. "We have a lot of young players that come from different backgrounds, have experienced different things from what others or I may have experienced. That doesn't make them selfish or more of a me-type attitude. "There are a lot more team-first guys than me-type attitude. I took offense to that."

Heyward also defended the younger set that Roethlisberger spoke out against, saying the former QB was "a little out on that one."

Heyward made a point of commending his former teammate for all he did for the Steelers during his career, saying "you don't become a Hall Of Fame quarterback and do it at a low level." However, it doesn't sound like Heyward will be reaching out to Big Ben to catch up any time soon.

The Steelers got training camp underway this week ahead of the 2022-23 season — their first without Roethlisberger since 2004. They open up their preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on August 13.