Norfolk Public Schools to host teacher job fair
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is holding a teacher job fair on Thursday August 4th, ahead of the upcoming school year and is offering signing bonuses of up to $2,000.
The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crossroads K8 School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.
NPS is looking to fill positions for:
- Elementary Education, PreK-5
- Special Education Teachers
- Mathematics Teachers
- History
- English Teachers
- School Nurses
- Art
- Biology
- Business & Information Technology
- Chemistry
- Earth Science Teachers
- Family and Consumer Science
- Health and Physical Education Teachers
- Technology Education Teachers
- Music
- School Pathologists
- School Psychologists
Those interested in attending the job fair must complete an online application no later than August 3 and print the application prior to submitting. Along with the application, candidates should bring a copy of a valid teaching license and other supporting credentials.
