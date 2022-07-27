ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Public Schools to host teacher job fair

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is holding a teacher job fair on Thursday August 4th, ahead of the upcoming school year and is offering signing bonuses of up to $2,000.

The job fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Crossroads K8 School, 8021 Old Ocean View Road.

NPS is looking to fill positions for:

  • Elementary Education, PreK-5
  • Special Education Teachers
  • Mathematics Teachers
  • History
  • English Teachers
  • School Nurses
  • Art
  • Biology
  • Business & Information Technology
  • Chemistry
  • Earth Science Teachers
  • Family and Consumer Science
  • Health and Physical Education Teachers
  • Technology Education Teachers
  • Music
  • School Pathologists
  • School Psychologists

Those interested in attending the job fair must complete an online application no later than August 3 and print the application prior to submitting. Along with the application, candidates should bring a copy of a valid teaching license and other supporting credentials.

Applicants can contact the district’s Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for more information.

