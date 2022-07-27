Cirrus Aircraft Celebrates Over Three Decades at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh with Best-Selling SR Series, Vision Jet® and World-Class Services

OSHKOSH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022--

Cirrus Aircraft joins EAA AirVenture Oshkosh with a display of seven best-selling SR Series and Vision Jet® aircraft showcasing a variety of the company’s distinguished models and compelling deliveries. In partnership with United Aviate Academy, Cirrus Aircraft’s display includes the TRAC20 SR for advanced flight training, customized with United Aviate Academy’s branding.

“For over three decades, Cirrus Aircraft has celebrated the incredible evolution of personal aviation at EAA AirVenture,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft. “We are excited to be back this year to showcase our best-selling SR Series and Vision Jet along with a suite of new products and flight training services to enhance the ownership experience.”

Following a strong delivery year in 2021, the SR Series continues as the best-selling single-engine piston aircraft for 20 years, with over 8,500 aircraft in the market. The 2022 SR Series reflects Cirrus Aircraft’s dedication to enhancing the ownership experience and innovation by adding up to 9 knots speed, new convenience features, striking new exterior paint colors and lavish interior leather options. Additionally, Cirrus IQ™ introduced new features to help pilots gain more insight into their aircraft and to enhance flight safety.

Leading the light jet category market for three years in a row, the Vision Jet continues as the best-selling Personal Jet™ with over 350 aircraft in the market and 650 FAA-type-rated Vision Jet pilots. With G2+, the Vision Jet adds 25% takeoff performance for expanded mission capabilities, GoGo® InFlight WiFi and new aesthetic options. New upgrades for the Vision Jet® such as the FLEX™ Cargo Management System and Battery Minder are now available to order.

SR Series Leads for Two Decades

Cirrus Aircraft’s 2022 SR Series features enhanced convenience features, optimized aerodynamics for greater fuel efficiency and more aesthetic options.

Drag Reduction – The SR Series is up to nine knots faster by refining the FIKI and tail panel seam with an entirely new manufacturing process to help airflow over the wing more smoothly minimizing drag. In addition, the wheel pants were redesigned to make the tolerance around the tires tighter, further reducing drag.

– The SR Series is up to nine knots faster by refining the FIKI and tail panel seam with an entirely new manufacturing process to help airflow over the wing more smoothly minimizing drag. In addition, the wheel pants were redesigned to make the tolerance around the tires tighter, further reducing drag. Spectra™ Illuminated Steps – There are four new lighting elements on each step offering better step and ground visibility. One light includes a Cirrus Aircraft logo for an extra touch of style.

– There are four new lighting elements on each step offering better step and ground visibility. One light includes a Cirrus Aircraft logo for an extra touch of style. Keyless Baggage Door – With a simple push of the button, the baggage door smoothly opens and stays open while you load or unload—even in windy conditions—due to the incorporated pneumatic (gas) piston. The pocket in the door has also been deepened to conveniently hold two oil canisters.

– With a simple push of the button, the baggage door smoothly opens and stays open while you load or unload—even in windy conditions—due to the incorporated pneumatic (gas) piston. The pocket in the door has also been deepened to conveniently hold two oil canisters. High-Power USB Ports – The USB-C port in the center console now supplies up to 60 watts of power—enough to charge a tablet or notebook computer. All other ports (USB-A and USB-C) supply 15 watts.

– The USB-C port in the center console now supplies up to 60 watts of power—enough to charge a tablet or notebook computer. All other ports (USB-A and USB-C) supply 15 watts. New Colors and Aesthetics Choices – Cirrus Aircraft partnered with Sherwin Williams Aerospace to reformulate the paint system resulting in a new palette of colors with depth and luster unlike other paints before it. Some paint colors from last year were carried forward, plus five new colors, including Baja, Evolution, Neptune, Zanzibar and Canyon. In addition, Cirrus Aircraft unlocked the premium aesthetic portfolio, providing unprecedented combinations of interior and exterior choices.

These aircraft refinements represent another milestone in creating world-class, personal aviation experiences.

Advanced Aircraft Insight with Cirrus IQ

New for 2022, Cirrus IQ enhances aircraft connectivity by providing increased insight. The Cirrus IQ status screen is redesigned to include aircraft model designation and a new navigation bar featuring aircraft status, inspection intervals and warranty expiration.

Maintenance Minder – Tracks approaching inspections and sends notifications when they are due. When flying, the flight hour meter automatically updates the inspection cards by providing a progress bar and countdown to the upcoming inspection event.

– Tracks approaching inspections and sends notifications when they are due. When flying, the flight hour meter automatically updates the inspection cards by providing a progress bar and countdown to the upcoming inspection event. My Trips – Module automatically logs every flight and curates key trip statistics and achievements earned while flying.

– Module automatically logs every flight and curates key trip statistics and achievements earned while flying. The Warranty – This section references the date and flight hour limits of coverage for Spinner-to-Tail warranty, and CMX coverage, if applicable.

All-New Personal Jet Products

First announced in 2021, the FLEX Cargo Management System conveniently offers Vision Jet owners a cabin cargo solution to securely transport luggage, golf clubs, coolers and more. Designed to attach within the third row of the Vision Jet, FLEX adapts to the existing seat fittings using a suite of attachments to easily and safely stow various large items or pressure-sensitive cargo. Engineered by the company’s Upgrades and Accessories team, FLEX expands to the width of the Vision Jet and can accommodate up to 150lbs. at 28 inches tall or 200lbs. at 20 inches tall.

Order the FLEX Cargo Management System at Cirrus Aircraft’s booth during EAA AirVenture or visit cirrus.link/flex. Orders will be shipped in mid-August.

Optimize your Vision Jet’s battery health with the all-new Battery Minder. The Vision Jet Battery Minder keeps the aircraft battery charged when not in use for an extended period of time, or during a short stop, to ensure an optimal charge. The lightweight design makes the Battery Minder easy to carry and transport. Avoid costly new battery replacements or time-consuming jumps with the Vision Jet Battery Minder. Authorized Cirrus Aircraft Partners can also save on costs with Battery Minder during a maintenance event.

Order Battery Minder through your preferred Authorized Service Center. Orders will be shipped in September.

Advancing Pilot Training

Cirrus Aircraft opened concierge-level Flight Training facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona; McKinney, Texas and Orlando, Florida to accommodate the growing demand for personal aviation. With Cirrus Flight Training, customers receive a tailored learn-to-fly roadmap, a dedicated flight instructor and personal aircraft. The new Cirrus Flight Training facilities are in addition to the company’s global network of third-party Cirrus Certified Training Centers (CTCs) and Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilots (CSIPs).

Pilots can earn a Private Pilot License, Instrument Rating or Commercial Pilot License at one of Cirrus Aircraft’s world-class facilities. Through Cirrus Flight Training, pilots receive scenario-based training, on-demand courses and videos, safety-focused training and more.

Within the SR Series product line, the TRAC Series offers pilots in training with a sophisticated Garmin® Perspective+ flight deck that includes two large flight displays, a Flight Management System (FMS) keypad controller, an Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP) system as well as an integrated engine indication and crew alerting/warning systems – all features found on today’s advanced airliners.

This year, United Aviate Academy purchased 25 TRAC20 aircraft to ramp up its flight academy, the nation’s only ab-initio program operated by a major U.S.-based airline. K-State Salina also purchased the TRAC aircraft to offer its student pilots an advanced aircraft to learn to fly.

Find your nearest Cirrus Flight Training facility at cirrusaircraft.com/learn-to-fly.

Grow with Cirrus Aircraft

Since 1984, Cirrus Aircraft has advanced general aviation with groundbreaking innovations such as the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) equipped on every Cirrus aircraft which redefined the industry and its safety standards. Today, Cirrus Aircraft continues to inspire excellence with an ethos engrained in providing an aviation experience that is the pinnacle of innovation, quality and safety.

With six dedicated corporate locations, two innovation centers, one European operations office and over 700 third-party, authorized service partners worldwide, Cirrus Aircraft continues in its pursuit of welcoming new people to aviation by creating accessible, convenient and all-encompassing ownership services.

As the company continues to expand, it creates professional and highly skilled jobs within engineering, production, technical and pilot disciplines. This year, Cirrus Aircraft aims to hire approximately 200 new positions.

Apply for a rewarding career with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits —including an employee flying club—at Cirrus Aircraft’s booth or cirrusaircraft.com/careers.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, and the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined aviation performance, comfort and safety with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 14 million hours, and 230 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company has six locations in the United States, including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.

