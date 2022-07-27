‘He Has to Leave Liverpool’ - Pundit on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Future

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been subject to many rumours of a move away from Liverpool, with the midfielder struggling to find minutes in Jurgen Klopp's side, pundit Paul Robinson believes he has to move away from Merseyside for the benefit of his career.

Struggling with injuries throughout the majority of his Liverpool career, and in his five years on Merseyside Chamberlain has only managed 133 appearances in all competitions, with 42 of them coming in his debut season prior to his injury sustained against AS Roma in the Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson has said that Chamberlain has to leave Liverpool, ideally for another Premier League side saying “He would definitely try to stay in the Premier League.

“You want to play at the highest level there’s no getting away from that. He’s not that old so he’s still got a lot of football left in his legs so I think he’s still got a lot to offer especially in the Premier League.

“Some people like the thought of moving abroad, trying something different, a different culture. So that might suit him but he has to leave Liverpool. I think I’ve said that for the last couple of seasons, he’s too good to be sitting on the bench."

Robinson then went on to add he can understand why it would be difficult to part ways with this Liverpool side “I understand they’re a top team and it’s difficult to leave but you want to see out the back end of your career playing as much football as possible.

“I’m sure he’s the same so there will be people swarming around him if they can get him for the right fee. I think £10/£15million maybe and clubs would be after him.“

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |