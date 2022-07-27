PSP: Suspended Somerset DA's wife charged with perjury and witness intimidation

local21news.com
Police say Maryland man arrested after victim finds stolen car in Pennsylvania
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a Maryland man is facing numerous charges including several felonies after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. On July 27th, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Donegal Township, Westmoreland County to locate a stolen vehicle. According to state police, a victim reported...
Community frustration surrounding local State Park
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — There is frustration surrounding access to a local state park. Residents complaining to 6 news about signs telling them that hiking in the park is prohibited. Laurel mountain state park on the border of Somerset and Westmoreland counties is causing the controversy. At the park,...
A Somerset Chemical Company turns to China for supplies due to high inflation rates
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A local chemical company once used only a percentage of supplies from china and majority of supplies from North America. Now the company finds themselves buying all supplies from China. Guy Berkebile the President and Founder of Guy Chemical Company in Somerset County has kept...
