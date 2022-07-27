Oregon audit finds employment department’s woes went far beyond obsolete computers

www.oregonlive.com
Dr. John
3d ago
This all could have been avoided if Brown would have done her job when she was told to before getting the back door in the governor’s seat! She was allocated millions for new computers through out the state and never spent a dime on them. And she can’t remember where the money 💰 went!! And now Kotex is trying too run the state who also can’t manage her way out of a paper bag ! I am a life long Oregonian and family not a republican or democrat but something needs to change in the government.
Reply(1)
4
Comments / 3