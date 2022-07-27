ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Equitable, inclusive, and sustainable": Gov. Walz announces economic expansion plan

By WCCO Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday a 10-year economic expansion plan that he says will make the economy more equitable, inclusive and sustainable.

The 28-page report was released by the Governor's Council on Economic Expansion - a group of 15 labor, business, philanthropic and nonprofit leaders launched last September.

The expansion plan details long-term steps to improve Minnesota's economy.

Recommendations in the report include expanding child care, collaborating with employers and labor organizations to prepare students for their careers, and expanding public-private partnerships to support small business owners.

The report also includes recommendations on public safety, infrastructure, health care, and reducing barriers to job creation.

"Our goal is an equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy – and this report will help guide Minnesota as we continue that work," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The Council on Economic Expansion says it heard from many groups while conducting its work, including communities disproportionately impacted by inequitable systems and the pandemic.

"It was a priority for the council that many voices were heard and that our economic expansion plans include a continued commitment to keeping our workforce safe and healthy," said Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Roslyn Robertson.

The council says it made it a goal to confront the history of economic racism, exclusion and disparities that have been holding Minnesota back.

Comments / 14

Hammer Thor
2d ago

The key word is EQUITABLE, that is not in the Constitution. equal, equality, are not the same as EQUITABLE. this is a major transfer of wealth from the people who work, to the people who refuse to work.

Reply
25
Larry Pierce
2d ago

there was 500 million dollars in damages to minneapolis and he let it happen. he put people with covid in nursing homes. he wants Minnesota to be like California.

Reply
17
Nathan Koch
2d ago

Improve the economy? That would mean getting rid of you! Wouldn't cost a cent to do so!

Reply
18
 

