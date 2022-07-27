Counterfeit bills: How to identify fake money

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple agencies in the Carolinas are warning the public about an increase in counterfeit bills and how to identify them.

We previously reported that two men were suspected of using counterfeit hundred-dollar bills in Asheville during their arrest.

Fraud Suspect (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on July 18th, that a woman has been passing ‘prop money’ to various merchants.

Deputies said although the bills can be legally bought they are not legal money and the individual passing the money is committing fraud.

Anyone with information or any victims of this type of fraud is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 837-2589.

(Source: Rutherfordton PD)

On July 26, the Rutherfordton Police Department asked the public to help identify another woman that passed a counterfeit bill at Walgreens.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact the police at (828) 287-5062 ext 4 or (828) 289-0383.

The Marion Police Department also mentioned an increase in counterfeit bills being passed around local businesses.

According to the U.S. Secret Service here are indicators to look out for:

Know Your Money (Source: Marion PD)

2004 style: Federal Reserve notes (FRNs) incorporate background colors and large, borderless portrait images.

Federal Reserve notes (FRNs) incorporate background colors and large, borderless portrait images. Paper: U.S. currency paper consists of 25% linen and 75% cotton and contains small randomly disbursed red and blue security fibers embedded throughout the paper.

U.S. currency paper consists of 25% linen and 75% cotton and contains small randomly disbursed red and blue security fibers embedded throughout the paper. Portrait: The 2004 style FRNs have an enlarged and off-center portrait without a frame.

The 2004 style FRNs have an enlarged and off-center portrait without a frame. Watermark: The 2004 style FRNs have a watermark that is visible from either side when held to the light.

The 2004 style FRNs have a watermark that is visible from either side when held to the light. Color-Shifting Ink: The 2004 style $10, $20, $50 and $100 FRNs have color-shifting ink that shifts from copper to green as the note is tilted 45 degrees. The 2004 style $100 FRN has a color-shifting “Bell in the Inkwell.” The $5 FRN does not have color-shifting ink.

The 2004 style $10, $20, $50 and $100 FRNs have color-shifting ink that shifts from copper to green as the note is tilted 45 degrees. The 2004 style $100 FRN has a color-shifting “Bell in the Inkwell.” The $5 FRN does not have color-shifting ink. Security Thread: All genuine FRNS, except the $1 and $2, have a clear thread embedded vertically in the paper. The thread is inscribed with the denomination of the note and is visible only when held to light. Each denomination has a unique thread position and glows a different color when held to ultraviolet (UV) light.

All genuine FRNS, except the $1 and $2, have a clear thread embedded vertically in the paper. The thread is inscribed with the denomination of the note and is visible only when held to light. Each denomination has a unique thread position and glows a different color when held to ultraviolet (UV) light. 3-D Security Ribbon: The 2004 style $100 FRN features a blue ribbon woven into the paper. When you tilt the note back and forth, the bells and “100”s move side to side. If you tilt the note side to side, they move up and down.

The 2004 style $100 FRN features a blue ribbon woven into the paper. When you tilt the note back and forth, the bells and “100”s move side to side. If you tilt the note side to side, they move up and down. Serial Numbers: The first letter of the serial number on FRNs of series year 1996 or later corresponds to the series year: E = 2004, G = 2004A, I = 2006, J = 2009, L = 2009A

The first letter of the serial number on FRNs of series year 1996 or later corresponds to the series year: Bank Indicators – Federal Reserve Indicators: The 2004 style FRNs have a letter and number designation, which identifies one of the 12 distributing Federal Reserve Banks. This letter and number designation appears beneath the serial number on the left. The number corresponds to the position of the the letter in the alphabet, e.g.: A1, B2, C3 , etc. The letter matches the second prefix letter in the serial number.

The 2004 style FRNs have a letter and number designation, which identifies one of the 12 distributing Federal Reserve Banks. This letter and number designation appears beneath the serial number on the left. The number corresponds to the position of the the letter in the alphabet, e.g.: , etc. The letter matches the second prefix letter in the serial number. Bank Indicators – Note Position Letter and Number

– Note Position Letter and Number Bank Indicators – Face Plate Number

– Face Plate Number Bank Indicators – Series Year

– Series Year Bank Indicators – Back Plate Number: Found on the bottom right-hand corner of the back of the note.

