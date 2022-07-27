Shawn Mendes cancels Mohegan Sun show

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Shawn Mendes has canceled his upcoming performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena scheduled for Friday, July 29.

Those who purchased tickets will be emailed more information, according to a release from Mohegan Sun.

Shawn Mendes released the following statement on the cancellation:

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and, to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few off the road, I felt like I was ready to drive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team of health professionals I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are updates I promise I will let you know, love you guys,” said Mendes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.