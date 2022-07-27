ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Letter to the Editor: In support of Leslie Danks Burke

By Guest Contributor
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Albany, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ohio, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Gerrymandering#Legislature#Danks#Politics State#The Supreme Court#Republican#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy