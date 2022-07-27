ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: White House press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvBzl_0guw1DSG00
Tweet

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

651K+
Followers
77K+
Post
491M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy