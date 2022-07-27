ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Jobless numbers across Tennessee hold steady in June

NASHVILLE — The rate at which people looked for new jobs across Tennessee held steady in June, according to newly-released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The latest statistics also showed more people were on the job across the state in June compared to any other month on record.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2022 came in at 3.3%, which mirrored the rate from May. One year ago, the rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than the latest number.

