Red Sand Project raising awareness of human trafficking
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health and community partners across the state are coming together during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30, to participate in the Red Sand Project.
The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.
