ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Red Sand Project raising awareness of human trafficking

By Special to The Advocate, Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Health and community partners across the state are coming together during Human Trafficking Awareness Week, July 24-30, to participate in the Red Sand Project.

The Red Sand Project is an interactive art exhibition designed to bring awareness, recognize and help to end human trafficking. The red sand in the sidewalk installations is created to show how human trafficking survivors have fallen in the cracks in society.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raising Awareness#The Red Sand Project
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

Sweetwater, TN
329
Followers
540
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy