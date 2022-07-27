Celebrate Colorado Day at History Colorado

Our great state of Colorado is celebrating its 146th birthday and History Colorado Center is inviting everyone to join in on the celebration with a free day at the museum.

The free event will highlight some of the animals, experiences, cultures and items that helped make our state so special.

History Colorado will offer admission on Monday, August 1st where the whole family can enjoy gold panning and face painting as well as learn the history of Colorado and what makes our state to great.

