Wisconsin DHS awards $2.5M in telehealth grants for behavioral health providers

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin DHS and Gov. Tony Evers announced $2.5 million in grants for 27 behavioral health providers.

Wednesday’s announcement said the money is a one-time payment from the American Rescue Plan Act meant to expand telehealth services for behavioral health. The state hopes these grants will help providers remove location and technological barriers to care.

“Every Wisconsinite should have access to quality, affordable health care they need when they need it, and that includes behavioral and mental health services,” said Gov. Evers. “These grants will help ensure more folks can meet with a provider no matter where they live, closing gaps in services and building a behavioral health system that works for everyone at a time when treatment and recovery supports for mental health and substance use are more important than ever.”

The following area providers received grants:

Brave Spaces Counseling and Wellness, $100,000

BCS of Wisconsin, $100,000

Epic Epiphanys, $100,000

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation, $100,000

Tellurian, $99,978

Vivent Health, $50,977

WestCare Wisconsin, $100,000

DHS received a total of 38 applicants for grant funding. Awardees will begin to receive funding in the fall.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.