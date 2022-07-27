Texas A&M's Ainias Smith Shares Update After Arrest, Team Suspension

Photo : Getty Images

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested last week on drug, gun and DWI charges. A day after his arrest, he was suspended from the team.

Now, Smith's lawyer has shared an update about the wide receiver's status with the Aggies.

Craig Greening shared a statement with KRIV's Mark Berman that states Smith said his suspension was lifted.

"I confirmed with Ainias himself that the suspension has been lifted. He was told by the University the suspension has been lifted. He can return to football practice. It shows the University believes in his innocence. That they looked at all the facts and they believe the suspension should be lifted," Greening said.

It was previously reported that Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was "aware of the situation and looking into it." Smith was scheduled to appear at SEC media days last week alongside Fisher and two other players.

Smith was arrested early July 20 and was booked into Brazos County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). Jail records show the 21-year-old posted bail, which was set at $8,000. Smith was arrested for DWI after police stopped him for speeding shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police then found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and a round chamber" during a search. There was a passenger in the car, and they both denied ownership of the gun or weed.

Smith led Texas A&M in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (6) last season, according to ESPN. He started in 21 games the past thee seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 yards and five touchdowns.