ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M's Ainias Smith Shares Update After Arrest, Team Suspension

By Dani Medina
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuvHo_0guvqLEf00
Photo : Getty Images

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested last week on drug, gun and DWI charges. A day after his arrest, he was suspended from the team.

Now, Smith's lawyer has shared an update about the wide receiver's status with the Aggies.

Craig Greening shared a statement with KRIV's Mark Berman that states Smith said his suspension was lifted.

"I confirmed with Ainias himself that the suspension has been lifted. He was told by the University the suspension has been lifted. He can return to football practice. It shows the University believes in his innocence. That they looked at all the facts and they believe the suspension should be lifted," Greening said.

It was previously reported that Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was "aware of the situation and looking into it." Smith was scheduled to appear at SEC media days last week alongside Fisher and two other players.

Smith was arrested early July 20 and was booked into Brazos County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces). Jail records show the 21-year-old posted bail, which was set at $8,000. Smith was arrested for DWI after police stopped him for speeding shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police then found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and a round chamber" during a search. There was a passenger in the car, and they both denied ownership of the gun or weed.

Smith led Texas A&M in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (6) last season, according to ESPN. He started in 21 games the past thee seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 yards and five touchdowns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy