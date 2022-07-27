Balch Springs: Questions raised on what could have been done to prevent destructive grassfire

Photo credit Baylee Friday

In Balch Springs, questions were raised on Wednesday morning about what more could have been done to prevent a massive grassfire this week that destroyed nine homes and damaged about a dozen others.

Fire officials say they've been pushing to better equip their department long before the Monday afternoon grassfire. Even so, neighbors say they were amazed to see firefighters' efforts as they worked to save homes on Broadview Drive and keep the flames contained.

The Balch Spring fire department's minimal staffing right now is eight, the battalion chief, captain on staff, and six other firefighters. Their limited resources were quickly overwhelmed by the grassfire. As the city moves forward, fire officials say they're going to continue to push for more manpower and better equipment and maybe even another fire station to cut response times.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD