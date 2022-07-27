Fauci tells GOP to 'go ahead' with questions as 'everything about me is out there'

Photo credit Getty Images | Joshua Roberts/Stringer

It seems even Dr. Anthony Fauci’s impending retirement won’t quell the perhaps one-sided beef between him and his most vocal critic, Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul once again expressed his ire towards Fauci, who will step down his post as the President’s chief medical advisor at the end of Joe Biden’s term in 2024, earlier this year when he suggested that he would relish subpoenaing Fauci for another round of Congressional questioning, should the Republicans retake majority control of Congress in this fall’s mid-terms.

“If we win in November, if I'm chairman of a committee, if I have subpoena power, we'll go after every one of [Fauci's] records,” Paul said at the time, and the Kentucky senator reiterated that desire on Monday, saying, “'One way or another, if we are in the majority, we will subpoena his records and he will testify in the Senate under oath.”

Tuesday morning, Fauci finally responded during a CNN interview focused on the emergence of monkeypox.

“My records are an open book,” Fauci said. “'They are talking about things that are really bizarre, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government,' he continued. 'All I have ever done — and go back and look at everything I've ever done — was to recommend common sense, good, CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives.”

“If you wanna investigate me for that, go ahead,” he added.

Paul would be next in line to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee if the GOP does succeed in retaking the majority in November. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the current ranking Republican member of the committee is retiring.