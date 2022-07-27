ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fauci tells GOP to 'go ahead' with questions as 'everything about me is out there'

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBYUZ_0guvq2Y700
Photo credit Getty Images | Joshua Roberts/Stringer

It seems even Dr. Anthony Fauci’s impending retirement won’t quell the perhaps one-sided beef between him and his most vocal critic, Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul once again expressed his ire towards Fauci, who will step down his post as the President’s chief medical advisor at the end of Joe Biden’s term in 2024, earlier this year when he suggested that he would relish subpoenaing Fauci for another round of Congressional questioning, should the Republicans retake majority control of Congress in this fall’s mid-terms.

“If we win in November, if I'm chairman of a committee, if I have subpoena power, we'll go after every one of [Fauci's] records,” Paul said at the time, and the Kentucky senator reiterated that desire on Monday, saying, “'One way or another, if we are in the majority, we will subpoena his records and he will testify in the Senate under oath.”

Tuesday morning, Fauci finally responded during a CNN interview focused on the emergence of monkeypox.

“My records are an open book,” Fauci said. “'They are talking about things that are really bizarre, like crimes against democracy by shutting down the government,' he continued. 'All I have ever done — and go back and look at everything I've ever done — was to recommend common sense, good, CDC-recommended public health policies that have saved millions of lives.”

“If you wanna investigate me for that, go ahead,” he added.

Paul would be next in line to chair the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee if the GOP does succeed in retaking the majority in November. Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the current ranking Republican member of the committee is retiring.

Comments / 5

truuthurts
7d ago

all your lies are already out there, the Demoncrats won't do anything about it

Reply
8
Related
People

Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney, 56, received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming. The foundation who built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II."...
POWELL, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy