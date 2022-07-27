ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVvTH_0guvpqC300

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.

Emme showcased their street style for the day out. The 14-year-old walked hand-in-hand with Lopez as they made their way out of the building. Emme wore a white button-down shirt with wide-leg denim jeans. They accessorized with layered beaded necklaces and coordinated their ensemble with white Converse sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlseR_0guvpqC300
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mST7H_0guvpqC300
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez looked super-stylish for the family affair. The pop icon gave major “Jenny From the Block” vibes in a long-sleeve navy blue top by Dior. She paired the garment with wide-leg jeans. To amp up the glam she accessorized with her signature tinted aviator shades and a mint green Hermés Birkin bag. She gave her outfit a boost with lavender platform sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqxHS_0guvpqC300
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Affleck kept it cozy in a short-sleeve gray T-shirt with dark blue trousers and white sneakers. His 13-year-old daughter Seraphina sported a blue button-down shirt with olive green capri pants. She completed her look with blue tube socks and black loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5wrt_0guvpqC300
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted leaving the Louvre Museum in Paris after a private visit on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best fashion moments.

roro
2d ago

Both Jennifer Lopez’s “child”, and Ben Affleck’s “daughter”, looked like two teen boys just hanging with the parents sightseeing.

Hailey Rain
2d ago

Omg , lol, Ben’s face in every pic you see of him. Is the man just horribly unphotogenic , or is he on the verge of a breakdown ?

Flippinout
2d ago

sorry but that kid is not attractive. why do they let her hair be like that, a rats nest?

