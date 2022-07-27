Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Child Emme Muniz in Baggy Jeans & Converse Sneakers on Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.

Emme showcased their street style for the day out. The 14-year-old walked hand-in-hand with Lopez as they made their way out of the building. Emme wore a white button-down shirt with wide-leg denim jeans. They accessorized with layered beaded necklaces and coordinated their ensemble with white Converse sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Lopez looked super-stylish for the family affair. The pop icon gave major “Jenny From the Block” vibes in a long-sleeve navy blue top by Dior. She paired the garment with wide-leg jeans. To amp up the glam she accessorized with her signature tinted aviator shades and a mint green Hermés Birkin bag. She gave her outfit a boost with lavender platform sandals.

Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz at the Louvre Museum in Paris with Ben Affleck and his daughter Seraphina Affleck on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Affleck kept it cozy in a short-sleeve gray T-shirt with dark blue trousers and white sneakers. His 13-year-old daughter Seraphina sported a blue button-down shirt with olive green capri pants. She completed her look with blue tube socks and black loafers.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted leaving the Louvre Museum in Paris after a private visit on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

PHOTOS: Flip through the gallery to see more of J-Lo’s best fashion moments.