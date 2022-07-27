How Much Does It Cost to Play Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Site of This Week’s LIV Golf Event?

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, has been considered one of the top 100 facilities in the U.S. for years. Located just 40 minutes from Manhattan, the highly-exclusive club offers 36 holes of championship golf designed by renowned architects Tom Fazio and Tom Fazio II.

Donald Trump purchased the 520-acre property in 2002 and opened what’s now known as the Old Course in 2004. Four years later, a second 18-hole layout was added, known as the New Course.

The Old Course is the more prominent of the two and hosted the U.S. Women’s Open in July 2017, about six months after Trump took office. South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park shot 11-under to win by two strokes, capturing her first major championship.

In 2014, the PGA of America awarded the 2022 PGA Championship to Trump National Bedminster but stripped the club of the tourney just days after the riots at the United States Capitol in January 2021. Saying contesting the major championship at Trump National Bedminster would be detrimental to its brand, the PGA reassigned the tournament to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

But the now-former president didn’t have to wait long to get professional golf back at one of his facilities as Trump National Bedminster will play host to this week’s LIV Golf event, the third in the series. In addition, Trump National Doral Miami will host LIV’s season-ending event in October.

As you can imagine, it costs a pretty penny to become a member of one of Trump’s favorite clubs, which he used as one of his three official presidential residences during his term.

How much does it cost to become a member of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey?

A general view of Trump National Golf Club during a practice round prior to the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 26, 2022 | Mike Stobe/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

While the official website for Trump National Golf Club Bedminster details the types of membership offered (General, Corporate, Junior, Non-Resident), it doesn’t offer up the cost of membership. But that’s not surprising as most websites for private clubs don’t as they want you to inquire.

It does, however, inform you that membership at Bedminster comes with member access to all 19 Trump golf properties. TIME has reported that initiation fees alone cost as much as $350,000. And that’s before any annual fees, which have been reported to be anywhere from $14,000 to $25,000.

It’s no secret that Trump loves money, so if you want to play Trump National Bedminster, you better have a lot of it. Or at least know someone who does.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: How Much Does It Cost the Play the Old Course at St. Andrews?

The post How Much Does It Cost to Play Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Site of This Week’s LIV Golf Event? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .