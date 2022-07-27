Route 32 bridge over Quaboag River closed through October for construction

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT is alerting drivers that beginning next Wednesday, the bridge on Route 32 over the Quaboag River along the Monson/Palmer town line will be closed for more than two months for repairs.

Route 32 is one of the main roads into Monson from Palmer and the bridge over the Quaboag River has been converted into a one-lane road with a temporary traffic light since last year. From Wednesday, August 3 to October 19, the bridge will be closed for reconstruction. The work scheduled includes beam replacements, resurfacing, and deck repairs.

Detour signs will be placed around the area during construction to redirect traffic during the reconstruction.

