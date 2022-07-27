2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Preview & Predictions

Only two events remain before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic presents a critical opportunity for many players on the proverbial “bubble.”

The event begins Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club, and Field Level Media’s golf experts provide important tournament notes, odds and their best bets to win this week.

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Location: Detroit, July 28-31

Course: Detroit Golf Club (Par 72, 7,370 yards)

Purse: $8.4M (Winner: $1.512M)

Defending Champion: Cam Davis

FedExCup Leader: Scottie Scheffler

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

HOW TO FOLLOW

TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Streaming: Four daily stream feeds on ESPN+

Twitter: @RocketClassic

NOTES

Donald Ross designed the Detroit Golf Club more than 100 years ago. The tournament will include 17 holes from the North Course (with hole Nos. 8-9 serving as Nos. 1-2) and one from the South (third hole).

designed the Detroit Golf Club more than 100 years ago. The tournament will include 17 holes from the North Course (with hole Nos. 8-9 serving as Nos. 1-2) and one from the South (third hole). The course features 87 bunkers but did rank as the fourth easiest on tour last year relative to par. It is also the flattest course on tour with a standard deviation of only 2.18 feet and includes only one water hazard. As with most Ross designs, the course requires accurate driving and precise approach shots.

Rickie Fowler is in the field as he attempts to qualify for the playoffs after missing out last year. He is currently 132nd in the standings, although several LIV Golf players will be ineligible for the playoffs.

is in the field as he attempts to qualify for the playoffs after missing out last year. He is currently 132nd in the standings, although several LIV Golf players will be ineligible for the playoffs. Davis beat Joaquin Niemann and Troy Merritt in a playoff last year after finishing eagle-birdie in regulation.

and in a playoff last year after finishing eagle-birdie in regulation. Nate Lashley holds the event scoring record of 263 set in 2019.

holds the event scoring record of 263 set in 2019. Wyatt Worthington II, a teaching pro from Ohio, is in the field after winning the inaugural John Shippen National Golf Invitational.

BEST BETS

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantla y (+1000 at BetMGM) is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 and has five consecutive top-15 results. He opened at +900 at the sportsbook and has drawn 6.1 percent of the bets and 7.2 percent of the handle.

y (+1000 at BetMGM) is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 and has five consecutive top-15 results. He opened at +900 at the sportsbook and has drawn 6.1 percent of the bets and 7.2 percent of the handle. Finau (+1600) is coming off his third career victory on tour to go with a pair of runner-ups in 2022. However, he has received modest support with 4.1 and 4.0 percent of the action, respectively, at BetMGM. He’s not among the top-10 in betting action at DraftKings.

Will Zalatoris (+1600) makes his tournament debut coming off a T28 at The Open and has eight top-10s in 15 starts this year. He is the second biggest liability at BetMGM while drawing 12.3 percent of the bets and 17.1 percent of the handle. Zalatoris is also second at DraftKings, where he has been backed by 5 and 7 percent, respectively, at +1200.

(+1600) makes his tournament debut coming off a T28 at The Open and has eight top-10s in 15 starts this year. He is the second biggest liability at BetMGM while drawing 12.3 percent of the bets and 17.1 percent of the handle. Zalatoris is also second at DraftKings, where he has been backed by 5 and 7 percent, respectively, at +1200. Rookie Cameron Young (+1800) tees it up for the first time since his runner-up at The Open. It was his fourth runner-up finish this year as Young still seeks his first victory on tour. He has received the most support at BetMGM, where he is the biggest pre-tournament liability with 12.8 percent of the bets and 17.8 percent of the handle. Young is also being offered at +1800 at DraftKings, where he has drawn 8 and 16 percent, respectively, both representing the most in the field.

(+1800) tees it up for the first time since his runner-up at The Open. It was his fourth runner-up finish this year as Young still seeks his first victory on tour. He has received the most support at BetMGM, where he is the biggest pre-tournament liability with 12.8 percent of the bets and 17.8 percent of the handle. Young is also being offered at +1800 at DraftKings, where he has drawn 8 and 16 percent, respectively, both representing the most in the field. Max Homa (+2500) is making his first start since missing the cut at The Open. He does have two wins this season, including the Wells Fargo, and is the third biggest liability at BetMGM with 9.1 percent of the bets and 11.3 percent of the handle.

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)