H-E-B makes second major North Texas land purchase in less than one week

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

H-E-B continues to grow its North Texas real estate portfolio with the purchase of a new property in Rockwall this week.

The San Antonio-based supermarket chain bought a total of 12 acres east of Dallas on the southwest corner of John King Boulevard and I-30.

[MORE: Why are Texans so obsessed with H-E-B?]

A spokesperson from the company confirmed the purchase of the Rockwall property but did not confirm the company’s plans for the land or intentions for development.

“We’re always looking to serve more Texans, and we look forward to sharing the locations of other North Texas stores at a later date,” said Mabrie Jackson, H-E-B’s senior director of public affairs. “H-E-B has a vast portfolio of real estate across North Texas in Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, Rockwall, Kaufman and Collin counties. We often buy real estate in anticipation of future growth.”

H-E-B’s new Rockwall property is made up of two parcels and is its first real estate purchase in Rockwall County.

This is the grocery chain’s second major North Texas purchase in less than a week. Last week, the Texas-focused chain purchased a 20-acre lot in Prosper on the southeast corner of Dallas North Tollway and Frontier Parkway.

Similar to the Rockwall property, the company confirmed the purchase but did not comment further on plans for land use.

[MORE: H-E-B just bought more land in Prosper, Texas]

H-E-B has two stores under construction in Allen and McKinney that will open next summer. Last year, the Texas-focused chain announced goals to expand into the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company also owns land in Alliance, in northern Fort Worth, where a developer in June revealed plans for an H-E-B before quickly backtracking to say only that a “major grocery” is coming to the H-E-B-owned site.

H-E-B Grocery Company LP has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees across Texas and Mexico. H-E-B sees $34 billion in annual sales and is the largest food retailer and private employer in Texas. The Rockwall and Prosper properties will be one of many tracts in H-E-B’s North Texas real estate portfolio.

H-E-B began in 1905 with a small grocery store in Kerrville, about 100 miles west of Austin.

Through the 1950s and 1960s, H-E-B became the leading food retailer in central and south Texas with more than 80 stores.

Through the chain’s expansion across Texas, H-E-B established trust and brand resonance with new customers by tailoring product offerings specific to the geographic area, industry experts say. This means no two H-E-B locations are exactly the same, setting the chain apart from nationwide competitors like Walmart and Kroger.

Today the company also operates 10 Central Market gourmet grocery stores in each of the state’s four largest metros, and two Mi Tienda Mexican grocery stores in Houston.

[QUIZ: How well do you know H-E-B?]

Comments / 3

