One of the Best Gaming Monitors - The Dell S3222DGM Is Back Down to $299: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
 3 days ago

The Dell S3222DGM is back on offer for just $299 , which is an amazing price for one of our best gaming monitors .  We chose the S3222DGM because of its combination of strong image quality, great features, and incredible build quality. With a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a curved VA panel, and compatibility with FreeSync and G-Sync.

Another one of our favorite products – the Razer Basilisk V3 is currently only $49 on Amazon. This is the wired version of the Basilisk, but still features great ergonomics and features that make it a great mouse.

Another Razer peripheral – the Razer Huntsman Mini is on sale for $59 . With Razer's own optical linear switches and a small 60% keyboard layout, this keyboard doesn't use up a massive amount of your desk space.

Check below for more deals on 4K monitors and Secretlab gaming chairs.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Dell S3222DGM 32-Inch 2K Gaming Monitor: was $409, now $299 at Best Buy
The best gaming monitor for most people, Dell's 32-inch S3222DGM is close to its all-time low price. The display sports a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate and an extremely wide color gamut with excellent contrast. View Deal

Razer Basilisk V3: was $69, now $49 at Amazon
This right-handed ergonomic mouse from Razer features  11 programmable buttons via Razer's Synapse software and a multi-function trigger button for keybinding actions such as a push-to-talk button. View Deal

Razer Huntsman Mini Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $109, now $59 at Amazon
This tiny 60% keyboard layout of the Razer Huntsman minimizes the footprint of the traditional Huntsman keyboard to give you more room on your desk for your mouse movements etc. With per-key RGB integration with Razer's Synapse software and Razer's own Linear Optical Switches, this a nice keeb for gamers. View Deal

ViewSonic Elite XG320U 32-Inch 4K Monitor: was $1000, now $959 at Amazon
One of our favorite 4K gaming monitors - the ViewSonic Elite XG320U has just over $40 off of its usual retail price at the moment. If you're looking for a big 32-inch high-resolution monitor with an impressive 150Hz refresh rate — this could be the one for you. View Deal

Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Series Gaming Chair: was $524, now $484 at Secretlab
These Secretlab Gaming Chairs are currently reduced in price. There are lots of designs from League of Legends to World of Warcraft. We reviewed the Secretlab OMEGA and ranked it as one of our best gaming chairs . View Deal

