ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals' GM Confirms Juan Soto Is on Trade Block, Denies Leaking Contract Offer

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
85K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy