Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys counting on young players to make big impacts in 2022

There is no debate the Dallas Cowboys are decidedly less talented on paper heading into training camp than they were a year ago.

But owner Jerry Jones is on record saying he feels better about his team having more success in 2022 than it did in 2021.

It’s a projection because the Cowboys are counting on rookies and young players to develop into impact performers..

Three rookies are competing for starting jobs to open training camp: guard Tyler Smith, receiver Jalen Tolbert and kicker Jonathan Garibay. Several other second- and third-years players are expected to have major roles.

Coach Mike McCarthy readily notes that “the youth of our football team will factor early in our season.”

Owner Jerry Jones said linebacker Micah Parsons, the 2021 rookie year and the team’s best defensive player, is a prime example.

“You say it’s hard to count on a rookie, a rookie has trouble making that kind of impact,” Jones said. “We’re fresh off seeing one make a hell of an impact in Micah. So, I know it can happen. Does that happen often? No, but can you get a player or get players that can come in and be real impactful, not just come in and play well, but be impactful? That’s possible. We got a couple shots at that.”

Dallas Cowboys first round draft pick Tyler Smith, center, is one of three rookie competing for starting jobs. Amanda McCoy/amccoy@star-telegram.com

How the roster looks as camp begins:

QUARTERBACKS

Dak Prescott was well on his way towards an MVP season in 2021 before suffering a calf injury in Week 6 and missing a game. Before the injury, he threw for 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and posted a 115.0 passer rating. He threw 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and posted a 98.1 passer rating after he returned. Fully healthy and having a full offseason for the first time in three seasons, the Cowboys are counting on an MVP Prescott to lead them. For $40 million annually, it’s understandable. Will Grier is hoping to push Cooper Rush, who beat the Vikings to get his first career win, for the backup job.

RUNNING BACKS

Ezekiel Elliott remains the starter at running back but he will work in tandem with Tony Pollard. Elliott has averaged only 61.9 rushing yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry the past two seasons. Pollard demands a bigger role in 2022 after the best statistical season of his career in 2021. He had 169 touches for 1,056 yards and two touchdowns, and his 5.5 yards per carry ranked second in the NFL among qualifying running backs. Rico Dowdle should serve as a third running back and Ryan Nall is the favorite at fullback.

RECEIVERS

The trade of Amari Cooper, the loss of Cedrick Wilson in free agency and an injury to Michael Gallup (that will keep him out of the first month of the season) has the Cowboys officially counting on youth to sustain them at receiver. CeeDee Lamb was the team’s leading receiver in 2021 with 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He will be the No. 1 option. But third round pick Jalen Tolbert will have a huge role from the outset. In addition to free agent signee James Washington, the Cowboys are also counting on second-year players Simi Fehoko and T.J. Vasher to step up.

TIGHT ENDS

Dalton Schultz, who is playing on the franchise tag for $10.9 million, returns at the reliable safety valve for quarterback Dak Prescott for at least one more season. He recorded 141 receptions for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons and will get a big payday with the Cowboys or another team in 2023. Rookie draft pick Jake Ferguson will be his back up and potential replacement. Jeremy Sprinkle is the blocking tight end. Sean McKeon is a reliable pass catcher if he can stay healthy. Keep an eye on undrafted rookie Peyton Hendershot.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

This is another area where the Cowboys are counting on youth to sustain them.

First-round pick Tyler Smith, the heir apparent to Tyron Smith at left tackle, will open his career at left guard in place of the departed Connor Williams. The team is hoping for the best with Tyron Smith, who has not played a full season since 2015 and last made the All-Pro team in 2016. Right guard Zack Martin remains at the top of his game, earning All-Pro honors in 2021 for the fifth time in eight seasons. Terrence Steele has taken over right tackle with the departure of La’el Collins. The biggest concern is center Tyler Biadasz, who has struggled in his two seasons with bad snaps and getting run over. Matt Farniok will compete for the starting job. Connor McGovern is the top backup at guard. Rookie Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball will vye for swing tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

The Cowboys have a plethora of bodies to deploy on the defensive line but the unit is void of difference makers. The Cowboys are hoping defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a former two-time Pro Bowler, can return to form. He has 14.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, 26 tackles for loss and no Pro Bowls over the last three seasons. Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong and rookie Sam Williams are being counted on to help bolster the pass rush. Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham will get snaps in the rotation at end. Neville Gallimore and Osa Odighizuwa are the most talented options at tackle. And they will be bolstered by the rotational beef of Carlos Watkins (308 pounds), Quinton Bohanna (360) and rookie John Ridgeway (321). 2019 second-round pick Trysten Hill might be on his way out.

LINEBACKERS

Micah Parsons, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of Year, is the linchpin for the entire defense as a edge rusher, blitzer and run stopper. The goal at linebacker is to find players who complement his skill set. Remember in 2021, Parsons made All-Pro and finished second in defensive player of the year voting after 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits in 16 starts. Veteran Leighton Vander Esch is the favorite to start opposite Parsons. This unit is all about the youth and athleticism in form of 2021 rookie Jabril Cox and 2022 draft picks Damon Clark and Devin Harper. Keep an eye on former Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson as a roster surprise.

SECONDARY

Trevon Diggs, who made the All-Pro 2021 after tying Everson Walls for the most interceptions in team history with 11, is an unquestioned star. His ball skills are unmatched but the Cowboys would like him to be a little more fundamentally sound in 2022. Anthony Brown, who had 16 of his 57 career starts last season, is slated to hold down the other side at cornerback. But he could get a push from Kelvin Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick, now that he is cleared from a police investigation. Joseph could still face punishment from the NFL. Jourdan Lewis returns as the nickel cornerback.

The Cowboys are solid at safety with Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker starting in their big nickel package on defense. Kearse led the team in tackles in 2021 and is also the play caller on defense. Look for undrafted rookie Markquese Bell to push for a roster spot.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The only question on special teams is at kicker where the Cowboys are counting on rookie Jonathan Garibay, an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech. Lirim Hajrullahu is in camp to provide some competition. But Garibay is the focus.

Punter Bryan Anger is a back after a Pro Bowl season when he set career bests with a 48.4-yard average on 65 punts with a 44.6-yard net. Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb will open as the primary returners. The Cowboys will look for an option to spell Lamb on punt returners as may be too valuable as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Rookie Jalen Tolbert is a prime candidate.