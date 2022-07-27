Aubrey de Grey Gives His Expert Insights into Potentially World Changing Antiaging

www.nextbigfuture.com
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Cartoon Man of Future George Jetson Is Born Today
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
nextbigfuture.com
Overlapping Future Worlds Set in 2050-2100
The fictional Jetsons are in a world set in the 2060’s. The main character was born in our time of 2022. Any fiction set in the 2060’s with characters who are in their forties are starting to overlap our current time. Any fictional character in a world set in 2100, would be born this year if they were 78 in the movie, book, game or TV Show.
Comments / 0