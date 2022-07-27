Tower of Fantasy launches for PC and mobile this August

What you need to know

Tower of Fantasy is a sci-fi open-world RPG coming to Android, iOS, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

It will launching on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET with pre-loading available on Aug. 9.

Players can still sign up for pre-registration and receive bonus rewards that will be granted at launch.

The release date of Tower of Fantasy has been announced today by publisher Level Infinite and developer Hotta Studio. The open-world RPG will be coming to the West next month on Aug. 10 and will unlock globally at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It will be available on mobile though Android and iOS, and on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

While the official website noted that the PC versions would be launching later than mobile, all versions will be releasing at the same time. Pre-loading will also be available beginning the day before on Aug. 9.

Tower of Fantasy is set in the post-apocalyptic sci-fi world of Aida, where humans settled after fleeing Earth due to decreasing resources. The game features a deep character customization system, traversal physics like climbing and swimming, and cooperative multiplayer.

The game initially launched in China in late 2021 and has been compared to Genshin Impact . There are a few differences between the titles despite both looking very similar with anime-inspired characters, hack-n-slash combat, and gacha mechanics.

Our Tower of Fantasy preview noted that you play as a singular character that can be customized, while the gacha mechanics revolve around gaining and equipping different weapons instead of recruiting many characters.

Mobile and PC players interested in the game can still sign up for pre-registration before the launch, and receive bonus rewards of various resources to be ready when it releases. According to the publisher, over three million players have signed up on the official Tower of Fantasy website and more registration rewards have been added since.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.