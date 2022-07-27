Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7/24)

www.pinstripealley.com
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Improving the Yankees' plan to sustained success
So recent years got me thinking about the longterm vision and strategy to success, if recent WS winners had something had in common that could help the Yankees. There were different stragies and philosophies to winning, as teams like the Giants (Ace dominance), Royals (super bullpen), Dodgers (depth; platooning and versatility), Cubs (rebuild). As a copycat Cashman tried all those philosophies; acquisition of Cole, no runs BMC, signing of DJ to be utility and retooling to let the Baby Bombers play. This hasn't lead to a WS winner(or appearance) yet, but hopefully this can be the year. In some cases there were perennial LCS contenders involved; Dodgers, Astros, Braves. So what are the things they do, that makes them perennial LCS contenders? Of course there are multiple factors involved, but I'm going with the easy answer: they acquire (rental) talent that can make a difference for them in the stretch run and playoffs. The Dodgers did it with Machado, Turner and Scherzer; the Astros did it with Verlander, Cole, Greinke; the Braves did it with Pederson and Rosario, Greene and Melancon.
Who was your least favorite all time Yankee pickup? (signing or trade)
As we wrap up another trade deadline and it appears Gallo is being shipped off to the Dodgers and it's hard not to think what an absolutely tremendous bust he was. Over 140 games played as a Yankee, he hit .159/.251/.368 for an 85 ops+, 11 doubles, 25 homers, 46 rbis, 77 walks, 194 strikeouts and his once gold glove defense became negative. Yuck!!!
judge…more than homers
We all know about Judge and the long ball because that’s all anyone wants to talk about. The year he has 10 steals…that amazes me. He is a smart base runner and a good contact hitter, not just the long ball. He has shown grace and command in...
Yankees trade Joey Gallo to Dodgers for Clayton Beeter
The deed has finally been done. The writing was on the wall for Joey Gallo the moment that the Yankees traded for Andrew Benintendi last week. Honestly, it’s been etched there ever since the Yankees cut Gallo’s playing time at the end of June and announced their intention to pursue outfield help at the trade deadline.
Harrison Bader: Savvy playoff addition or pointless roster subtraction?
Brian Cashman decided to pull a Jerry Dipoto and make a wild trade that no one expected. The question is: How this trade will affect the Yankees going forward, was it a good move, bad, or simply perplexing?. First, a little primer on Harrison Bader is merited. A 28-year-old center...
Yankees acquire Harrison Bader from Cardinals, plan currently unclear
Just before today’s 6pm Eastern trade deadline, the Yankees dealt Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for Harrison Bader, a currently-injured center fielder who will be in a walking boot for at least another week. The Cardinals needed pitching, and they have a surplus of Gold Glove-winning fielders, so I guess I see the angle from their side. From the Yankees’ side, uh, I’m a little confused.
The Yankees kill two birds with one stone by trading for Montas and Trivino
The Yankees performed some trade magic on Monday afternoon. First, they dealt pitching prospect Hayden Wesneski and brought in Chicago Cubs reliever Scott Effross. That was just the appetizer, as the main dish was something special. New York got its man for the rotation, Frankie Montas, from the Oakland Athletics.
Yankees 2022 Trade Deadline: Community Poll
When the Yankees traded for Andrew Benintendi last week, the general consensus among Yankees fans was, “Great. Now go get a pitcher, Brian.” And then, the Seattle Mariners sent a large package of prospects to the Cincinnati Reds to acquire the best starting pitcher on the market, Luis Castillo.
How the Yankees’ trades affect their farm system
The trade deadline has come and gone and the Yankees were very active in an attempt to improve their major league roster. For every player they brought, in the team traded away some of the better prospects in the system. Let’s take a look at the players that the Yankees traded to Oakland and Chicago and see how they affected the depth of the organization.
Yankees July Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
Editor's note: This article and poll were created to assess Brian Cashman's rating as of the end of July. Although we can’t make anyone forget any transactions that have happened on August 1st, please try to vote in the poll with this in mind. Thank you!. The trade deadline...
Checking in on reactions to the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino trade
The Yankees didn’t wait until the last waning minutes of the deadline to make what might be their biggest splash. Yesterday, they acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics for JP Sears and prospects Ken Waldichuk, Luis Medina, and Cooper Bowman. The Yankees...
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
We’re in the waning hours of the pre-trade deadline portion of the season, and at any moment a deal could break out. Such was the case yesterday when the Yankees pushed their chips into the center of the table and completed their spending spree. They’ve already added Andrew Benintendi last week, but they chose to swing for Scott Effross from the Cubs and capped off the afternoon by acquiring Frankie Montas (with a bonus Lou Trivino) from the Athletics. A Joey Gallo trade is still likely in the works, but it appears that we finally know what the 2022 Yankees’ final roster will be.
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/2/22
Scott Effross! Frankie Montas! Lou Trivino! Homers from Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Jose Trevino in a 7-2 win over a potential playoff opponent! Yesterday was a great day for the Yankees, even with the news of Luis Severino heading to the 60-day IL. What will the day of the actual trade deadline have in store? Let’s find out.
Yankees acquire Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino from Athletics
Rumors have bubbled beneath the surface this afternoon, with all sorts of smoke rising out of the Frankie Montas camp. Earlier today, Jon Heyman reported that some interested teams had been notified they were out on Montas, and that the Yankees were in the running. It seemed like things were about to come to a head.
Yankees trade Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals for Harrison Bader
The Yankees made the most of the trade deadline yesterday and completed the long-assumed Joey Gallo trade earlier today, but there was plenty of rumors that the team wasn’t done just yet. After rumors emerged that they were one of a few teams kicking around the asking price for Carlos Rodon or Pablo López, they went in the complete opposite direction and dealt one of their current rotation members in Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader.
New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Gerrit Cole vs. Luis Castillo
Baseball is a funny and cruel game in a very poetic way. As the trade deadline approached, it was well-documented that the Yankees were searching for the solution to three problems: Joey Gallo, his replacement, and pitching. And while Brian Cashman figured out the first two, this rubber match game between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners is fascinating for the latter reason.
Rivalry Roundup: Kevin Gausman throws a gem in the Trop
Tuesday was a big day in the baseball world with the trade deadline going on, and players going here, there, and everywhere. The Yankees were no exception, adding two trades onto their already fairly busy past couple weeks. However while all the dust was settling and the moves were being...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/1/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Joey Gallo’s time in New York has been a major disappointment for everyone involved. Coming to the team with lofty expectations, the lefty slugger failed to perform at the dish and, with last week’s addition of Andrew Benintendi, it appears as though the writings on the wall for Gallo’s time in pinstripes. Despite his poor performance over the last year, however, he is still drawing a not-insignificant amount of interest from a number of teams, including the Brewers, Padres, and Rays. This story was later updated to say that the Rays balked at the Yankees’ asking price for Gallo, but I imagine his days in New York are numbered. Given his career power numbers, I can see why these fringe contenders would want to take a shot on him, so it’s only a matter of days before we see him in another jersey.
