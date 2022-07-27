Here's what you need to know about Frisco ISD's free and reduced meal policy

starlocalmedia.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Learn more about why Coppell ISD must return to charging for schools meals and offering free and reduced-price meals during 2022-23 school year
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, Coppell ISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility.
Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library
Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”. “Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
City of Carrollton moves to Stage 1 of Drought Contigency Plan, learn what this means for your home
The City of Carrollton moved into Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan effective Monday, August 8 due to high water consumption, minimal rainfall, and consistent high temperatures over the past several weeks. In Stage 1, property owners or their tenants are not to water their lawns during the peak...
Celina High School drill team keeps traditions alive
In 1971, a group of Celina cheerleaders had an idea. They’d been thinking about how to boost spirit for the Bobcat team.
Meet Carl Hu, an Allen High School student who has been writing for Star Local Media this summer
Carl Hu is one of 18 interns selected by the University of North Texas Scripps Howard Foundation to work at media outlets across the state. For his internship, Hu has been writing news stories for The Allen American at Star Local Media. That includes covering community difference-makers with a story...
City of Carrollton encourages resident participation in municipal process
The city of Carrollton is now accepting applications for the 2022 Boards and Commissions appointments in October. Residents are encouraged to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.
Meet the president of Bobcat Moms, which works to support Celina's athletes
Jennifer Driver first joined Bobcat Moms as a member when her son was a high school freshman. Today, she serves as the president of the organization that works to support all athletic extracurricular activities with Celina ISD. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Countdown to marching season: Meet your McKinney Boyd Bronco Band Director
Travis Treadwell is from Lubbock, Texas, where he was a three-time All-State tenor trombonist. Today, he is the Director of Bands at McKinney Boyd High School. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Mentoring future stars: McGill returns to Coppell to host youth football camp
When Jonathan McGill flew to Dallas from California on the morning of July 28th, one thing that the 2019 Coppell graduate and Stanford senior safety had on his mind during the plane ride was the dinner that his family had planned that day to celebrate his 22nd birthday. Several hours...
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
See how the Mesquite Championship Rodeo celebrated local first responders last weekend
The interior of the Mesquite Arena was washed over in flashing red and blue lights as glistening police cars and fire trucks from all over Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties roll onto the dirt to form a line down the center of the arena. Horses follow in from local sheriff departments and line the arena’s walls, separating the dirt from the audience.
Get to know accomplished tennis player, guitarist and Plano native, Tiffany Hollebeck
Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.
Frisco to consider ordinance in response to rise in catalytic converter thefts
Frisco City Council members will soon be looking at a proposed ordinance that aims to address a rise in catalytic converter thefts. According to numbers presented by the Frisco Police Department during a Tuesday work session, the city saw one catalytic converter theft reported in 2020. In 2021, that number rose to 126. Additionally, between January and June of 2022, Frisco has seen 132 thefts with a reported loss of over $275,000.
Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance
Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: Fire crews working grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco
UPDATE: As of 4:19 p.m., southbound Legacy at Cotton Gin is now open to traffic. Frisco Police Department reported on its official Twitter account that at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, August, 3, fire crews were working a grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway. Police ask that residents please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
Plano police respond to several burglaries at homes, commercial properties in the end of July
The following major crime incidents were reported from July 18-31, 2022, in Plano, according to community crime map data. In that time span, Plano Police Department officers responded to six calls involving burglaries at commercial buildings.
Get to know Mesquite Police Sergeant Aaron Martin
Aaron Martin is a sergeant for the Mesquite Police Department. He enjoys hunting and fishing while not on duty and spends time with his family. Martin started taking on sales jobs after college before taking on a role as a Mesquite Police officer. How did you get in your line...
Cause of 3-alarm fire at historic Prosper church under investigation
At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Prosper Fire Rescue received a call about a structure fire at the First Presbyterian Church of Prosper located at 400 S. Coleman St. on the southwest corner of First Street and Coleman. Upon arrival, Prosper Fire Rescue crews worked swiftly to get the fire...
