Senate passes massive package to boost U.S. computer chip production

www.nbcnews.com
MeKMek
2d ago
Did this article just say America's best Years are yet to come🤦🏽♀️ I mean we thought that the advancement of technology was a blessing but clearly we the people can see its entrapment instead....
Reply(1)
27
Reinhold
2d ago
Hey Nancy what stocks should I buy? How can she be involved, when she invested in this very company/deal??? Anybody wonder why hard working folks lose it sometimes...it's just not right
Reply(2)
18
some dude
2d ago
create the problem.......make a solution.......just before midterms. if you can't see this you are blind.
Reply(1)
50
Comments / 121